Mason City High School Receives $5,000 from T-Mobile

Mason City High School has received $5,000 in funding and it’s also in the running for a football field transformation valued at $1 million.

The school was randomly selected as a $5K Fridays sweepstakes winner through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights, a national competition celebrating small-town football and community pride. Mason City joins 18 other Iowa high schools selected so far, bringing the statewide total to $95,000, with all participating schools still eligible for the grand prize.

This year, more than $8.4 million is up for grabs, including $25,000 for 40 finalists, $250,000 for four division champions and $1 million toward a football field transformation for one grand prize winner, announced Nov. 12.

Mason City High School Activities Director Matt Berkley applied to help modernize a 45-year-old stadium that serves as a central gathering place for football, soccer, track, cross country, marching band, families and the broader Riverhawk community. Funding would help address critical needs including ADA-accessible restrooms, expanded storage, press box upgrades and field improvements, creating a more inclusive and functional venue for students, families, visitors and fans.

Applications for the contest officially closed on September 18. The final $5K Fridays sweepstakes winners will be announced next week, followed by the Top 40 finalist schools to be announced on October 8, when public voting opens through October 25 to determine the Final Four schools advancing to the final round.

List of Iowa $5K Fridays Recipients to Date:

Cedar Falls-Waterloo-Cedar Rapids area:

Aplington-Parkersburg High School (Parkersburg)

Denver Community High School (Denver)

Springville High School (Springville)

Davenport-Moline / Quad Cities area

Maquoketa High School (Maquoketa)

West Liberty High School (West Liberty)

Wilton High School (Wilton)

Wapello High School (Wapello)

Des Moines / Central Iowa area

Carlisle Schools (Carlisle)

Colfax-Mingo Jr/Sr High School (Colfax)

Eagle Grove High School (Eagle Grove)

Perry High School (Perry)

Woodward-Granger High School (Woodward)

Mason City/North Iowa Area:

Central Springs High School (Manly)

NEW Mason City High School (Mason City)

Southeast Iowa / Ottumwa-Kirksville area:

WACO High School (Wayland)

Fort Madison High School (Fort Madison)

NEW Keokuk High School (Keokuk)

Sioux City Area:

West Monona High School (Onawa)

Southwest Iowa Area:

Atlantic High School (Atlantic)