The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 9/22/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, a county held tax sale certificate.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Open Forum.

6. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

7. Consider for approval County claims.

8. Consider for approval Payroll claims.