The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am where they will first convene as the as the Board of Supervisors for the county. They will then convene as the Board of Trustees for drainage matters.
You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/919666893
Those who wish to comment to the board during the open forum can also dial in using your phone.
Access Code: 465 435 965
United States: 1-312-626-6799
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.
3. Approve claims for payment.
4. Open forum for public input.
5. 9:15 a.m. Open cash rent bids for the Wright County Farm.
6. Consider accepting cash rent bids for Wright County Farm.
7. Consider amending the abatement of taxes on Disabled Veteran Homestead (DVH) properties.
8. Receive and approve the filing for the Annual Urban Renewal Report.
9. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss strategy and
terms regarding the potential purchase or sale of particular real estate located in the Wright County Agribusiness Park, where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to impact the competitive
position or value of the transaction.
10. Old Business.
11. New Business.
12. Update on Meetings.
Convene as Drainage Trustees
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last meeting.
3. Approve drainage claims.
4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.
5. Review of previous work orders submitted.
6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.
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