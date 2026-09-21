The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

1 Resolution 2026-29 Setting Dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Interfund Transfers

a. Resolution #2026-27

b. Resolution #2026-28

13. Discussion/possible action – Engagement Letter – Northland Securities

14. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

15. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 –

11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Internal Plans 1st Stakeholder Meeting – September 23 – 1:00 P.M.

c. Appoint Recorder – September 28 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Public Hearing – Expansion of the Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on an

amendment to the existing urban renewal plan for the Area – October 5 – 9:00 A.M.

e. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026

General Election Canvass)

f. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

g. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

Adjourn