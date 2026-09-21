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The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Building Project
1 Resolution 2026-29 Setting Dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License
12. Interfund Transfers
a. Resolution #2026-27
b. Resolution #2026-28
13. Discussion/possible action – Engagement Letter – Northland Securities
14. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
15. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion

Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power Cooperative, Thompson – October 12 –
11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Internal Plans 1st Stakeholder Meeting – September 23 – 1:00 P.M.
c. Appoint Recorder – September 28 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Public Hearing – Expansion of the Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on an
amendment to the existing urban renewal plan for the Area – October 5 – 9:00 A.M.
e. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026
General Election Canvass)
f. 2026 General Election Canvass – November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
g. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
Adjourn

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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