The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am where they will first convene as the Board of Trustees for drainage matters. They will then convene at 9am as the Board of Supervisors for the county,
You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/919666893
Those who wish to comment to the board during the open forum can also dial in using your phone.
Access Code: 919-666-893
United States: +1 (408) 650-3123
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Drainage Trustees
8:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
Discuss and possibly consider Resolution of Sale of Hancock County Land and setting the date and time for public hearing for Final Determination or possibly consider rejection of sealed bids.
9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes
9:50 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider signing State Street Self Storage Lease
9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ meetings
10:10 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation
10:15 a.m. Consider claims
10:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Six-Month Moratorium for Data Centers, Solar Farms, Battery Storage, and Crypto Mines to allow time to study the public health effects/concerns and draft an ordinance taking those effects/concerns into consideration.
10:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment vacancies due to ineligible members pursuant to Iowa Code 335.8(1), Will Blanchard and Carol Peterson, residing within the corporate city limits of Garner.
11:00 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.
Discuss and possibly consider retaining Ahlers & Cooney to review Hancock County Ordinance 3 compared to Iowa Chapter 335 as well as assisting in reviewing the Comprehensive Plan for Hancock County
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
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