The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am where they will first convene as the Board of Trustees for drainage matters. They will then convene at 9am as the Board of Supervisors for the county,

You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/919666893

Those who wish to comment to the board during the open forum can also dial in using your phone.

Access Code: 919-666-893

United States: +1 (408) 650-3123

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Drainage Trustees

8:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.

Discuss and possibly consider Resolution of Sale of Hancock County Land and setting the date and time for public hearing for Final Determination or possibly consider rejection of sealed bids.

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes

9:50 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider signing State Street Self Storage Lease

9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider video recording of Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ meetings

10:10 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation

10:15 a.m. Consider claims

10:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Six-Month Moratorium for Data Centers, Solar Farms, Battery Storage, and Crypto Mines to allow time to study the public health effects/concerns and draft an ordinance taking those effects/concerns into consideration.

10:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment vacancies due to ineligible members pursuant to Iowa Code 335.8(1), Will Blanchard and Carol Peterson, residing within the corporate city limits of Garner.

11:00 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.

Discuss and possibly consider retaining Ahlers & Cooney to review Hancock County Ordinance 3 compared to Iowa Chapter 335 as well as assisting in reviewing the Comprehensive Plan for Hancock County

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors