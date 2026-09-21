The Forest City Council Meeting for September 21`,2026

The Forest City Council will meet Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can join the meeting online: https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/9c323447aaa403debf64ac597a49d1ec596e1458

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

(Actoin Item)

A. Agenda

B. Approve Council Minutes

• 20260908RegularCouncilMinutes

C. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Minutes 09/08/2026

• Forest City Airport Commission Minutes (3)

D. Approve Invoices

• 9 21 26 Claims for Packet

E. Approve Licenses & Permits, KWIK STAR #940 Liqour License

Business

5. Chamber Request for Street Closer- Treats on the Street 10-29-2026

Consideration and approval of a street closure request from the Forest City Chamber of

Commerce for the ‘Treats on the Streets’ event on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 4:30 PM to

7:00 PM.

• Agenda Request

• 2026 Treats on the Streets Road Closures

6. Authorize bidding and set the Bid Opening date for 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear. Authorize bidding and set the Bid Opening date for Wednesday, November 4, 2026 @ 2:00 PM at City Hall. Bids to be received by the City Clerk.

7. Resolution 26-27-12 Setting Public Hearing for 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear Resolution ordering bids, approving plans and specifications, and setting a public hearing for November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM during the regular Council Meeting for the Power Plant Substation 15 kV Switchgear project. Set the Public Hearing date for this portion of the project for Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the regularly scheduled Council Meeting.

• Resolution 26 27 12 Set Public Hearing for 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear

8. Notice of Public Hearing for 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear

Authorize publishing of the Notice of Public Hearing regarding plans, specifications, proposed contract, and bids for the 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear at the Power Plant Substation.

• Notice of Public Hearing 418827 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear Power Plant Substation FINAL

9. Notice to Bidders for 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear

Authorize posting of the Notice to Bidders as required by the state law

• Notice to Bidders 418827 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear Power Plant Substation FINAL

10. Resolution 27-28-13 UMMEG Representative

Resolution No. 26-27-13 appoints Chad Bina as Primary Representative and Doug Price as

Secondary Representative to represent the City on the Upper Midwest Municipal Energy Group

(UMMEG) board.

• Resolution 26 27 13 UMMEG Representatives

11. Blazek Upgrade

Consideration of a quotation from Blazek Electric in the amount of $44,740.00 to perform electrical upgrades at the Power Plant, including replacing two 120/208V 3-phase electrical panels, updating conduit wiring, and installing new switches, lighting, and devices throughout the facility.

• Blazek Upgrade 2026 08 27

12. Electrical Boring Quote

Consideration of an estimate from CBR Drilling Inc. in the amount of $20,158.00 for directional boring and conduit installation serving the McDonald’s and Bear Creek Golf Course Clubhouse project sites.

• CC and McD Boring

13. Resolution 26-27-14 CAT GRANT AWARD NO. 27-CAT-003

Resolution satisfying the requirements of CAT Grant Award NO. 27-CAT-003 as set forth in Article

5.1(c)(i). A resolution of the Recipients’ governing body authorizing the execution and delivery by

Recipients of this Agreement and such other documents as the Authority may reasonably request and specifying the officer authorized to execute the Agreement and such other documents that are necessary to bind Recipients.

• Resolution 26 27 14 CAT Grant 27 CAT 003 Forest City

14. Economic Development Director

15. Use of Golf Carts On Designated Sidewalks

Administrator Mikes will update the Council on the potential designation of select sidewalks for golf cart use and seek direction on amending the current ordinance. (Possible Action Item)

16. Payroll Change Notice – Ricky LaGue, Lineman, $38.00/hour. Ricky started as Electric Lineman on September 14.

17. Staff Reports

18. Public Forum

This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

19. Adjournment