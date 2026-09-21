The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 21, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors met on Monday. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

The agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. September 14, 2026, Regular Session

B. September 15, 2026, Special Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. Motion to Approve Sheriff’s Monthly Report of Fees

5. County Auditor – Motion to Approve State of Iowa 509A Certificate of Compliance for Health Insurance

& Authorize Chairperson to Sign

6. County Auditor – AY24 Annual Report for the Cerro Gordo County Urban Renewal Area

7. County Auditor – Certify Cost of September 8, 2026 City of Swaledale Special Election

8. County Engineer –

9. 10:05 a.m. Public Hearing on Vacating Swallow Avenue between 250th St ROW and Thrush Ave ROW

a. Consider Resolution to Vacate Swallow Avenue between 250th St ROW and Thrush Ave ROW

10. Consider Reports from the Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure Management Plan Update for Cattle Site (Rock Pork) #56288 and order that the report be forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT