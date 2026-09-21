Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations Hosting Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics with No Appointment Necessary

All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this month, with no appointment or prescription necessary.

The drive-thru clinics will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, outside every Hy-Vee Pharmacy location. Hy-Vee Pharmacy offers both regular- and high-dose flu shots, which are free with Medicare and most insurance plans. Those who receive a flu shot at Hy-Vee can also earn a 20-cent Fuel Saver reward.

Individuals who cannot attend a drive-thru vaccine clinic can receive their flu shot at any other time this flu season. While an appointment is not necessary, flu shots can be scheduled in advance online at https://www.hy-vee.com/my- pharmacy/health-service- consent. Patients can also receive multiple vaccines in one visit to Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

Flu shots are available without a prescription to eligible patients 6 months and older at Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota; or 3 years and older at Hy-Vee locations in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s health and wellness services, visit www.hy-vee.com/health.