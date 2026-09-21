Hancock County Board Discusses a Moratorium on Data Centers

In a recent Hancock County Zoning Board meeting, a unanimous decision was reached to not reclassify a large parcel of property for a potential data center project. No data company has come forward to build a center, let alone propose the construction of one.

Since that meeting, two members of the board were disqualified and had to relinquish their seats. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will have to appoint the two new members.

Supervisor Florence “Sis” Greiman has put forward a moratorium on the construction of a data center in Hancock County.

The moratorium would be in effect for six months, but according to Greiman, it could be terminated if the county had done its due diligence in researching the issue and potentially developing an ordinance, or it could be extended.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons felt that a moratorium would impede progress and that the county needed to work on its ordinances regarding what the county would allow.

Rayhons felt that the county should be aggressive and take action on an ordinance that put safeguards in place to protect the county and its residents.

Supervisor Bud Jermeland felt that the county should be aggressive in getting an ordinance together defining the parameters on data centers, crypto mining, and solar farms.

Rayhons wanted time to study the proposed legislative piece before making a decision.

Rayhons wanted a “roadmap” of how things were going to be handled and researched. It would outline the step by step process in getting things done to arrive at the proper ordinances. The moratorium was tabled and rescheduled by Greiman for a vote in the next board meeting.