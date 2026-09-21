Garner Considers Change Order on City Street Project

The city of Garner is in the midst of a large street project designed to improve the roads in the city. The city council received a change order on the project according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

Schmidt assures residents in the city that they are addre3ssing a problem with on of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The council felt that some of the other sections of the city needed to be addressed as well.

Thee will be portions that will not be worked on for now according to Schmidt.

The project is ongoing and will continue next year too.