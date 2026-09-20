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Torres Sentenced on Criminal Mischief Charges
Efthemia Torres of Forest City pled guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 27, 2026.
Torres was sentenced to two days in jail, a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs.
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