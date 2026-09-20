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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Gas Prices, Iran, and Oversight
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley met recently with reporters regarding several issues facing the country. Topics include: the Senate Judiciary Committee’s FBI oversight hearing, diesel prices, Iran, whistleblower advocacy and the 2026 midterm elections in our Sunday Talk.
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