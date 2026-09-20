AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Gas Prices, Iran, and Oversight

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley met recently with reporters regarding several issues facing the country. Topics include: the Senate Judiciary Committee’s FBI oversight hearing, diesel prices, Iran, whistleblower advocacy and the 2026 midterm elections in our Sunday Talk.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button