Phelps Sentenced on Abuse Charges

Kaleb Phelps of Forest City, pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault, 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Forest City Police department on March 18, 2026.

Phelps was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but 30 days of said sentence are suspended. Phelps was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855, the $90 domestic abuse surcharge, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Phelps was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. Phelps will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. As conditions of probation, the Defendant shall obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation, and complete all recommended treatment, shall submit to alcohol or drug testing as directed, shall not possess or use any controlled substances or alcohol.