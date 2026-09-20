Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Several Communities

Heavy rainfall in several areas across the state has led to flooding in several communities. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages people to put safety first and avoid flood waters until after they recede.

Once cleanup operations begin, properly managing debris removal is critical in order to keep cleanup teams from safety hazards and to ensure waste is disposed of in accordance with environmental regulations.

Disaster Management

During times of flooding, the Iowa DNR collaborates with local communities and partner agencies to lead environmental recovery and clean-up efforts. This includes assessing infrastructure damage, securing immediate emergency water supplies, and developing long-term repair and rebuilding plans.

Disposing of flood debris and hazardous materials:

DNR works directly with local communities to designate safe, legal, and efficient collection sites for flood debris, tree and brush burning, and general solid waste processing.

Depending on your community, flood-impacted materials can be collected either curbside or at designated drop-off locations. Debris must be sorted into five distinct categories:

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW): Paints, solvents, household cleaners, lawn/garden chemicals, and propane tanks.

Paints, solvents, household cleaners, lawn/garden chemicals, and propane tanks. Appliances & Electronics: Refrigerators, water heaters, TVs, computers, and tires.

Refrigerators, water heaters, TVs, computers, and tires. Scrap Metal: Metal siding, roofing, and structural components.

Metal siding, roofing, and structural components. General Garbage: Mattresses, plastic furniture, and non-recyclable flood-damaged items.

Mattresses, plastic furniture, and non-recyclable flood-damaged items. Vegetative Waste: Tree limbs, brush, and yard trimmings.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact their local Iowa DNR Field Office prior to sorting or removing debris. Communities can contact their local DNR field office to review their available disaster debris disposal options.

Private Well Testing

Homeowners with private wells affected or surrounded by floodwaters should refrain from using well water for drinking, cooking, or bathing until it has been tested and determined safe. Detailed safety guidance is available on the Iowa DNR Floods & Water Wells web page.

Displaced Storage Containers

Flooding may also displace underground storage tanks, containers and drum barrels holding hazardous materials. If found, residents are encouraged to report these using the online form located on the Iowa DNR Disaster Assistance website.

For rural residents needing specific flood cleanup instructions, review the DNR Guide to Flood Clean-up in Rural Areas.

Additional information is also available on the Iowa DNR Disaster Assistance Webpage.