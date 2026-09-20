Gronbach Sentenced on Probation Violations

Tamara Gronbach of Rake, violated the terms of probation. Gronbach’s probation is now revoked, and the original Judgment and Sentence shall now be imposed and served concurrently with FECR019912. The original Judgment and Sentence is as follows:

– Count 1: “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense – Methamphetamine” a class D felony. Gronbach was sentenced to five years in prison.

– Count 2: Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor.

Gronbach was sentenced to seven days in jail