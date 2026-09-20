Gronbach Sentenced on Probation Violations
Tamara Gronbach of Rake, violated the terms of probation. Gronbach’s probation is now revoked, and the original Judgment and Sentence shall now be imposed and served concurrently with FECR019912. The original Judgment and Sentence is as follows:
– Count 1: “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense – Methamphetamine” a class D felony. Gronbach was sentenced to five years in prison.
– Count 2: Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor.
Gronbach was sentenced to seven days in jail
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.