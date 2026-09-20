Gerber Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Jeffrey Gerber of Thompson, pled guilty to “Harassment in the 2nd Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 28, 2026.

Gerber was sentenced to seven days in jail, a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Gerber was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, and shall promptly follow through all treatment recommendations.

Gerber has violated the terms of probation. Gerber’s deferred judgment was revoked was sentenced to seven days in jail. Gerber was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended.