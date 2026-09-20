Area Gas Prices Hit Near Record Highs

Area motorists may be rethinking any planned autumn road trips after gasoline prices took another jump this week, while diesel prices have again hit a record high. AAA Iowa reports the current statewide average is $4.40 for a gallon of gas, a bounce of 35-cents since last Friday, while diesel is now averaging $6.19 a gallon, the highest-ever price in Iowa. Motor club spokesman Brian Ortner says there are a couple of key factors that are influencing the rapid rise in pump prices.

Ortner understands the swift, significant rise in gas prices is upsetting for many drivers, as those costs traditionally start dropping in September.

In some parts of Iowa, prices rose 25-cents a gallon, or more, overnight on Wednesday. While the state’s current average gas price is $4.40, it was $2.99 a year ago on this date. The average diesel price of $6.19 is up from $3.53 a year ago. AAA says Iowa’s gas prices are the highest in Dubuque and the lowest in Davenport. Forest City saw $4.44 a gallon while Garner was at $4.40. Buffalo Center was at $4.43. Clear Lake was at $4.39 a gallon. Lake Mills saw gas at $4.44 a gallon.