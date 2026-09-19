Waldorf Alumnus Tim Tarris to Speak in Forest City About Recent Flight Journey
Retired Air Force Colonel and Waldorf alum Tim Tarris 1970 is scheduled to speak at the Waldorf University Odvin Hagen Recital Hall at 7 p.m. in Forest City on Thursday, Sept. 24 about his recent flight journey this past summer.
Tarris originally planned to visit Forest City in June as a part of his cross-country aviation journey commemorating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Army Air Corps. However, the flight came to an unexpected end in Colorado before he could make his planned stop in Forest City. He will now have the opportunity to share his experience with Waldorf University and the Forest City Community.
All are welcome and a livestream will be available through the Waldorf University YouTube page for those who cannot attend in person.
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