September Rain Sets a Record

There’s still more than a third of left in September, but it is already one of the wettest in history for some parts of Iowa. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the amount of rain so far this month is unprecedented.

He says thunderstorms are pushing along the edge of heat domes south of Iowa. These so-called “ridge riders” have dumped moisture in concentrated areas, especially along I-80. Glisan says the amount of rain could complicate harvest.

The climatologist says it can also lead to problems with the crops.

Rain is expected to continue this weekend for much of the state. But Glisan says the coming months are typically the driest part of the year in Iowa which could provide relief to both farmers and homeowners with flooded basements.