Secretary Naig Announces 125 Schools Receive Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Grants
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that 125 Iowa public and private schools will receive funding through the Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program to purchase Iowa grown and raised food. Each participating school will receive approximately $1,600, which will be matched at least one-to-one by the school to double the impact and generate additional purchases of local food. The program funding allocated by the Iowa Legislature was evenly distributed among schools so that every eligible school that applied for the program received funding.
The announcement comes one week ahead of Iowa Local Food Day on Sept. 23, an annual celebration of Iowa grown, made and raised food and beverages. Secretary Naig is encouraging schools, families and all Iowans to join the celebration by choosing local foods and supporting Iowa farmers and food businesses.
“Choose Iowa is all about connecting more Iowans with the great food, beverages and agricultural products produced right here in our state. Now in its second year, we continue to see strong demand for the Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools program, demonstrating the desire to serve more fresh, healthy and nutritious Iowa foods to students,” said Secretary Naig. “I’m going to continue asking the Iowa Legislature for additional funding to grow the program so even more students can benefit from it. As we look ahead to Iowa Local Food Day, I encourage all Iowans to celebrate by choosing local whenever they can.”
The Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program, now in its first year with permanent funding, provides $200,000 to help participating schools purchase eligible Iowa food products through seven Iowa food hubs. The required one-to-one school match will leverage at least an additional $200,000 in local purchases, generating at least $400,000 in total purchasing power for Iowa grown and raised food.
The permanent program was authorized through the bipartisan 2026 Iowa Farm Act, which was introduced and championed by Secretary Naig. It builds on the successful Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Pilot Program for Schools launched in 2025. During the pilot, 61 schools or school districts applied for funding, requesting more than twice the $70,000 available. Ultimately, 33 schools or school districts received funding to purchase Iowa food for their students.
The Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program helps build relationships among Iowa farmers, food businesses, food hubs and schools while creating demand for Iowa agricultural products. It complements the permanent Choose Iowa Farms to Food Banks Program, which similarly connects Iowa farmers and food businesses with food banks and emergency feeding organizations.
Celebrate Iowa Local Food Day
Iowa Local Food Day will be celebrated statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Iowans are encouraged to celebrate by seeking out fresh, nutritious and locally produced food and supporting the Iowa farmers, food businesses and communities behind those products. Consumers can find nearby farms, food businesses, farmers markets, retail locations and other local food options by visiting the Find Local directory at ChooseIowa.com.
Selected Schools
The following school districts received grants:
ADM Community School District (Adel-DeSoto-Minburn)
Algona Community School District
Allamakee Community School District
Andrew Community School District
Aquin Catholic School (Cascade)
Audubon Community School District
Baxter Community School District
Beckman Catholic Schools (Dyersville)
Bedford Community School District
Belle Plaine Community School District
Belmond-Klemme Community School District
Bennett Community School District
Bondurant-Farrar Community School District
Bosco Catholic School System
Boyer Valley Community School District
CAL Community School District (Coulter-Alexander-Latimer)
CAM Community School District (Cumberland-Anita-Massena)
Centerville Community School District
Central Lee Community School District
Chariton Community School District
Clarinda Community School District
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District
Clarke Community School District
Clear Creek-Amana Community School District
Clear Lake Community School District
College Community School District (Cedar Rapids-Prairie)
Council Bluffs Community School District
Danbury Catholic School
Davenport Community School District
Davis County Community School District
Decorah Community School District
Delwood Community School District (Delmar)
Diagonal Community School District
Dike-New Hartford Community School District
Dubuque Community School District
Durant Community School District
Earlham Community School District
Eastern Allamakee Community School District
Easton Valley Community School District
Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District
Eldora-New Providence Community School District
Essex Community School District
Exira-EHK Community School District (Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton)
Fairfield Community School District
Gilbert Community School District
Grinnell-Newburg Community School District
Griswold Community School District
Hampton-Dumont Community School District
Highland Community School District
Holy Family Catholic Schools (Dubuque)
Howard-Winneshiek Community School District
Hubbard-Radcliffe Community School District
Iowa City Community School District
Jesup Community School District
Johnston Community School District
La Salle Catholic School (Holy Cross)
Linn-Mar Community School District
Lone Tree Community School District
Louisa-Muscatine Community School District
Lynnville-Sully Community School District
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Community School District
Marquette Catholic School
Monticello Community School District
Moravia Community School District
Mount Vernon Community School District
Muscatine Community School District
Newman Catholic School (Mason City)
Newton Community School District
North Cedar Community School District
North Fayette Valley Community School District
North Linn Community School District
North Polk Community School District
Norwalk Community School District
OABCIG Community School District (Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove)
Olin Community School District
Osage Community School District
Oskaloosa Community School District
Ottumwa Community School District
Pella Christian Schools
Pella Community School District
Perry Community School District
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Pleasantville Community School District
Postville Community School District
Riceville Community School District
River Valley Community School District
Riverside Community School District
Rock Valley Community School District
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock (RRMR) Community School District
Sacred Heart Catholic School (Monticello)
Sacred Heart Catholic School (Spencer)
Seton Catholic School (Farley/Peosta)
Shelby County Catholic School
Sheldon Community School District
Solon Community School District
South Central Calhoun Community School District
South Winneshiek Community School District
Southeast Polk Community School District
Spencer Community School District
St. Athanasius School (Jesup)
St. Joseph Community School (New Hampton)
St. Patrick Catholic School (Waukon)
St. Teresa of Calcutta School (Ossian)
Starmont Community School District
Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District
Tipton Community School District
Trinity Lutheran School (Cedar Rapids)
Tripoli Community School District
Urbandale Community School District
WACO Community School District (Wayland-Crawfordsville-Olds)
Wapsie Valley Community School District
Waterloo Community School District
Waukee Community School District
Waverly Shell Rock Community School District
West Central Community School District
West Des Moines Community School District
West Harrison Community School District
West Lyon Community School District
West Marshall Community School District
West Sioux Community School District
Western Dubuque Community School District
Westwood Community School District
Williamsburg Community School District
Winterset Community School District
Woodbine Community School District
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