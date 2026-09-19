Schaumberg Sentenced on Lascivious Acts Charges

James Schaumberg of Forest City, signed an Alford plea to “Lascivious Acts with a Child,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

Schaumberg was sentenced to ten years in prison, a criminal fine of $1,370, applicable surcharges, and court costs; criminal fine suspended. Schaumberg shall register with the Sheriff for the Sex Offender Registry and pay the civil penalty of $260.