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Schaumberg Sentenced on Lascivious Acts Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Closeup of gavel in court room

James Schaumberg of Forest City, signed an Alford plea to “Lascivious Acts with a Child,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

 Schaumberg was sentenced to ten years in prison, a criminal fine of $1,370, applicable surcharges, and court costs; criminal fine suspended. Schaumberg shall register with the Sheriff for the Sex Offender Registry and pay the civil penalty of $260.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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