Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Wet September Fishing Weekend
Iowa state parks and forests invite you to lend a hand on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Statewide Volunteer Day. More than 20 state parks and forests will host events that include picking up litter, trail maintenance, painting and more. No experience necessary, come enjoy the outdoors!
Learn more about specific events on the DNR’s Volunteer Day webpage.
Happy National Hunting & Fishing Day – Sept. 26
Whether you are a dedicated angler, an avid hunter, or you simply enjoy being out in the beautiful nature Iowa has to offer, there are memories to be made for everyone.
Discover new and exciting ways to enjoy Iowa’s outdoors this fall. Invite someone to come along to share the fun and memories.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s in the district. Last updated on 09/17/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 68.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.
- Walleye – Slow: Walleye are starting to move in closer to shore. Throw a crankbait or a twister; you can also use live bait such as a minnow or a leach under a bobber fished from shore during mornings or evenings.
Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills near submerged brush piles or patches of any remaining vegetation near shore. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 67.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.
- Walleye – Slow: With water temperatures cooling down, look for more walleye action near shore as fish move in and start actively feeding. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler or leach fished under a bobber.
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 08/27/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 68.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is 1.7 inches below crest. Water clarity is around 22 inches.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Bluegill – Fair
- Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching fish near vegetation with jigs and live bait.
- Yellow Bass – Good: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.
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- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs.
- Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or nightcrawler pieces near woody structure.
- Largemouth Bass – Good
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits. Target woody structure near shore.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 5.0 feet.
- Northern Pike – Fair
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures have cooled to the upper 60s and low 70s with recent rains. The fishing bite has been trending up. Water levels are right at crest. Last updated on 09/17/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 69.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The bass and panfish bite is good.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Yellow Bass – Fair
- Water Temperature (°F): 773.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 70.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 69.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The perch bite has remained good as water temperatures continue to fall.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers are targeting fish effectively using livescope, as well as trolling.
- Yellow Perch – Good: Many anglers are catching perch in 6-12 feet of water. Jigs paired with wigglers work well.
- Water Temperature (°F): 71.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Anglers have reported catching walleye and smallmouth trolling with crank baits off points.
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- Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has been steady, with many fish being upwards of 9 inches.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
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