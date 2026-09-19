Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Wet September Fishing Weekend

Iowa state parks and forests invite you to lend a hand on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Statewide Volunteer Day. More than 20 state parks and forests will host events that include picking up litter, trail maintenance, painting and more. No experience necessary, come enjoy the outdoors!

Learn more about specific events on the DNR’s Volunteer Day webpage.

Happy National Hunting & Fishing Day – Sept. 26

Whether you are a dedicated angler, an avid hunter, or you simply enjoy being out in the beautiful nature Iowa has to offer, there are memories to be made for everyone.

Discover new and exciting ways to enjoy Iowa’s outdoors this fall. Invite someone to come along to share the fun and memories.

Area Weather

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.