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Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Wet September Fishing Weekend

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

Iowa state parks and forests invite you to lend a hand on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Statewide Volunteer Day. More than 20 state parks and forests will host events that include picking up litter, trail maintenance, painting and more. No experience necessary, come enjoy the outdoors!

Learn more about specific events on the DNR’s Volunteer Day webpage.

Happy National Hunting & Fishing Day – Sept. 26

Whether you are a dedicated angler, an avid hunter, or you simply enjoy being out in the beautiful nature Iowa has to offer, there are memories to be made for everyone.

Discover new and exciting ways to enjoy Iowa’s outdoors this fall. Invite someone to come along to share the fun and memories.

Area Weather

Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

  • Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s in the district. Last updated on 09/17/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 68.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and on the rock piles from boat. Most fish are 7-inches.
  • Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.
  • Walleye – Slow: Walleye are starting to move in closer to shore. Throw a crankbait or a twister; you can also use live bait such as a minnow or a leach under a bobber fished from shore during mornings or evenings.

Crawford Creek Impoundment (Ida)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills near submerged brush piles or patches of any remaining vegetation near shore. Bigger fish are 7- to 8-inches long.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 67.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.
  • Walleye – Slow: With water temperatures cooling down, look for more walleye action near shore as fish move in and start actively feeding. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler or leach fished under a bobber.

Clear Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 08/27/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 68.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is 1.7 inches below crest. Water clarity is around 22 inches.

  • Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching fish near vegetation with jigs and live bait.
  • Yellow Bass – Good: Anglers are catching mostly 7- to 8-inch fish.

Lower Pine Lake (Hardin)

    • Ramp Condition: Useable
    • Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll live bait or small crappie jigs.
    • Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or nightcrawler pieces near woody structure.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.

  • Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits. Target woody structure near shore.

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

  • Ramp Condition: Useable
  • Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and weedless baits.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

  • Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.0 feet.

Spirit Lake Management District

  • Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures have cooled to the upper 60s and low 70s with recent rains. The fishing bite has been trending up. Water levels are right at crest. Last updated on 09/17/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 69.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The bass and panfish bite is good.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 773.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 70.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 69.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch bite has remained good as water temperatures continue to fall.

  • Walleye – Good: Anglers are targeting fish effectively using livescope, as well as trolling.
  • Yellow Perch – Good: Many anglers are catching perch in 6-12 feet of water. Jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

  • Water Temperature (°F): 71.0
  • Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers have reported catching walleye and smallmouth trolling with crank baits off points.

    • Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has been steady, with many fish being upwards of 9 inches.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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