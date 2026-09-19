Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday to confirm a consent agenda of items previously discussed or addressed. They will then consider the Waste Water Treatment Facility Improvement Project update and discuss approval of the Pay Estimate No. 7 for Peterson Construction for work done.

The council will then hold a Public hearing for Ordinance 303, which addresses the Black Hills Franchise Agreement. This will be followed by a council discussion on the matter, then look to approve Resolution No. 26-33, dispensing with the special election requirement on the matter of granting a gas franchise to Black Hills Energy.

At a recent city council meeting, the issue of parking on South Winnebago Street was brought up. The council decided to forward an ordinance on the matter. The council will hold a Public Hearing for Ordinance 304 which deals with South Winnebago Street west-side parking from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue. After the hearing, the council will discuss Ordinance 304.

This is not the only parking issue to be reviewed. The council will look at Ordinance 197, Chapter 69.11 Parking dealing with a weather-related parking ban amendment. The council will then set a public hearing for Ordinance 197, Chapter 69.11.

Other issues to be discussed include the DGR Engineering financial analysis rate study and the Economic Development Committee meeting.