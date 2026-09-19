Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.2% in August

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in August, steady for the fourth consecutive month and down from a jobless rate of 3.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate also held steady at 4.1 percent.

The total number of unemployed Iowans was 54,700 in August, unchanged from July.

The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,669,600 in August, largely due to Iowa workers leaving the workforce for retirement. The employed figure is 2,600 lower than July and 7,500 lower than one year ago. The labor force participation rate fell to 67.0 percent in August from 67.1 percent in July.

“The August report shows a return to job growth, led by 1,300 new manufacturing jobs and significant increases in hiring in healthcare and leisure & hospitality,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “The people who left the workforce primarily did so due to retirement. Iowa had the third-highest labor force participation rate in the country in July, up from seventh-highest during the same month last year. Meanwhile, Iowa’s historically low level of unemployment claims has led to a $2.1 billion balance in the trust fund and allowed us to maintain the lowest possible tax rates for employers in 2027.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa establishments added 2,400 jobs in August, raising total nonfarm employment to 1,585,800 jobs. This gain helps offset a loss of 2,800 jobs in July. Firms involved with goods production, primarily construction and manufacturing, fueled much of this gain. Private service industry was unchanged from July; government added 500 jobs between state (200) and local (300) governments. Following this month’s gain, total nonfarm employment is up 700 jobs annually.

Manufacturing added the most jobs in August (+1,300). Most of the hiring was in durable goods factories (+900). Jobs were added within machinery and wood product production. Nondurable goods firms also gained jobs (+400) following a gain of 300 in July. Accommodation and food services increased by 1,000 jobs. This gain was fueled by hiring in drinking places and fast food restaurants. Health care and social assistance continued to trend upward, gaining 700 jobs in August and 2,400 jobs over the past three months. As far as job losses go, professional and business services shed 1,000 jobs. Most of these losses were in administrative support and waste management. This sector has dropped 4,000 jobs since January. Transportation and warehousing shed 900 jobs. This was the fourth consecutive decline for this sector equating to 1,600 jobs lost.

Compared to last August, health care and social assistance have gained the most jobs (+5,700). This sector continues to climb and has been positive since 2021. Construction industries have added 3,200 jobs. This sector has only shed jobs once since December. In terms of losses, trade and transportation industries have shed the most jobs (-5,200). Transportation leads all sectors with 3,300 jobs pared. Trade industries, wholesale and retail, are down a combined 1,900 jobs. Arts, entertainment and recreation industries have lost 2,200 jobs over the past 12 months.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from August July August July August 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Civilian labor force 1,724,300 1,726,900 1,737,000 -2,600 -12,700 Unemployment 54,700 54,700 59,900 0 -5,200 Unemployment rate 3.2% 3.2% 3.5% 0.0 -0.3 Employment 1,669,600 1,672,200 1,677,100 -2,600 -7,500 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.0% 67.1% 67.7% -0.1 -0.7 U.S. unemployment rate 4.1% 4.1% 4.3% 0.0 -0.2 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,585,800 1,583,400 1,585,100 2,400 700 Mining 2,200 2,200 2,200 0 0 Construction 87,700 87,100 84,500 600 3,200 Manufacturing 214,200 212,900 214,800 1,300 -600 Trade, transportation and utilities 304,300 304,700 309,500 -400 -5,200 Information 17,500 17,700 17,400 -200 100 Financial activities 105,200 105,500 104,400 -300 800 Professional and business services 139,900 140,900 142,400 -1,000 -2,500 Education (private) 43,500 43,400 43,200 100 300 Health care and social assistance 206,600 205,900 200,900 700 5,700 Leisure and hospitality 142,000 141,300 143,500 700 -1,500 Other services 54,900 54,500 54,600 400 300 Government* 267,800 267,300 267,700 500 100 * includes publicly owned education and health services Data Above Subject to Change

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from August July August July August 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Initial claims 5,414 6,242 7,440 -13.3% -27.2% Continued claims Benefit recipients 10,994 11,809 13,783 -6.9% -20.2% Weeks paid 33,893 34,289 36,471 -1.2% -7.1% Amount paid $17,677,869 $17,589,682 $18,791,952 0.5% -5.9%