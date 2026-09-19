Gronbach Sentenced on Possession Charges

Tamara Gronbach of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense, Methamphetamine,” a class D felony, as a habitual felony offender. This incident stemmed from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 5, 2026.

Gronbach was sentenced to fifteen years in prison and must obtain a substance evaluation and complete all treatment recommendations.