Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Flood Watch from FRI 9:22PM CDT to SAT 1:00PM CDT
Worth County, IA: Flood Watch from FRI 9:22PM CDT to SAT 1:00PM CDT
Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Gronbach Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

Tamara Gronbach of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense, Methamphetamine,” a class D felony, as a habitual felony offender. This incident stemmed from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 5, 2026.

Gronbach was sentenced to fifteen years in prison and must obtain a substance evaluation and complete all treatment recommendations.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button