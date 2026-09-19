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Bao Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Law Books

Changyu Bao of Forest City, was granted a deferred judgment for “Harassment in the 2nd Degree,” a serious misdemeanor. 

Bao will be under supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. As conditions of probation, Defendant must obtain a mental health evaluation and anger management and complete all recommended treatments. Bao was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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