Bao Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Changyu Bao of Forest City, was granted a deferred judgment for “Harassment in the 2nd Degree,” a serious misdemeanor.

Bao will be under supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. As conditions of probation, Defendant must obtain a mental health evaluation and anger management and complete all recommended treatments. Bao was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs.