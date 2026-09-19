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Affolter Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

Erik Affolter of Rake, pled guilty to “Sex Offender Registry Violation,” a class D felony, as a habitual felony offender. This incident stemmed from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2025. Affolter was sentenced to 15 years in prison; sentence shall be served consecutively to FECR019862, and to all other sentences, including any parole violation and the probation revocation, in Cerro Gordo County FECR033629.

Affolter pled guilty to “Child Endangerment,” a class D felony, as a habitual felony offender. This incident stemmed from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2025. 

Affolter was sentenced to 15 years in prison; sentence shall be served consecutively to FECR019861, and to all other sentences, including any parole violation and the probation revocation in Cerro Gordo County FECR033629.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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