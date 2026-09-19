2026 High School Football: Week 4 Area Scores

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 4 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

West Bend-Mallard 67, North Iowa 32 (Thursday)

#3 Bishop Garrigan 63, St. Edmond 0 (Thursday)

Riceville 84, Northwood-Kensett 20 (Thursday)

#6 North Union – Idle

Class A

West Hancock 34, BCLUW 14

Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0 (Thursday)

#5 Saint Ansgar 34, #7 Newman Catholic 33

#9 West Fork 14, AGWSR 0

Class 1A

Grundy Center 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 (Thursday)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Central Springs 25

Class 2A

Waukon 52, Forest City 6 (Thursday)

Osage 24, North Fayette Valley 19

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 37, Nevada 7

(4A) Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Algona 0

Class 4A

Marion 42, Mason City 14