2026 High School Football: Week 4 Area Scores
September 18, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 4 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
West Bend-Mallard 67, North Iowa 32 (Thursday)
#3 Bishop Garrigan 63, St. Edmond 0 (Thursday)
Riceville 84, Northwood-Kensett 20 (Thursday)
#6 North Union – Idle
Class A
West Hancock 34, BCLUW 14
Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0 (Thursday)
#5 Saint Ansgar 34, #7 Newman Catholic 33
#9 West Fork 14, AGWSR 0
Class 1A
Grundy Center 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 (Thursday)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Central Springs 25
Class 2A
Waukon 52, Forest City 6 (Thursday)
Osage 24, North Fayette Valley 19
Class 3A
#2 Clear Lake 37, Nevada 7
(4A) Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Algona 0
Class 4A
Marion 42, Mason City 14
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