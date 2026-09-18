Schools Are Concerned About Threats Involving Cat in the Hat Videos

Area parents and students are being warned about a disturbing social media trend that features sinister versions of a beloved children’s book character. Estherville Lincoln Central Superintendent Andy Armstead says the school resource officer first told him about the videos several days ago.

Armstead says school officials always take such threats seriously, and he urges anyone who sees one of the videos to report them.

He says such videos can go viral in a hurry.

Some of the video footage appears to be AI generated, while other parts include real people wearing costumes. There are no reports of any Iowa schools being threatened, but schools in other states have been named.