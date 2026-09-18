Heritage Festival Coming to Forest City

It has been known in the past as the Steam Threshing Festival at Heritage Park, but now it takes on a new identity as the Heritage Festival according to the Executive Director of Heritage Park of North Iowa Traci Gomez.

The Forest City Scouts will have a special event taking place at the park as well.

On Saturday evening, the Scouts will be making cobbler in their Dutch ovens.

Gomez explained that other activities will be taking place. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/Heritage-3.wav

Gomez also highlighted an event that many residents may remember that is returning.

She also highlighted that the tractors, steam threshers, corn shellers, and other agricultural machinery will be in the park as well.

The festival takes place in Heritage Park on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 9 -5 pm and there is a $10 admission charge.