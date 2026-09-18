Grassley Votes to Advance the Senate Farm Bill

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a lifelong family farmer, today voted to advance the Farm Bill in the Senate Agriculture Committee. The bill was favorably reported by a vote of 12-11, with all committee Democrats voting against the Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill builds on the Working Families Tax Cuts Act Republicans passed last summer by strengthening the farm safety net, investing in rural communities and boosting America’s long-term competitiveness. The legislation will invest in Rural America and provide needed certainty for the ag economy. Importantly, the bill advanced by the committee today also authorizes the permanent, year-round sale of E15.

Video and a transcript of Grassley’s remarks are below.

I’m pleased to report the Senate Agriculture Committee has advanced a new five-year Farm Bill.

Republicans made a number of updates to strengthen the farm safety net in last year’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

The Farm Bill provides greater certainty for family farmers and would finally deliver year-round, nationwide E15, which lowers gas prices for consumers and increases domestic corn demand and would put $14 billion more into the corn economy.

Every Democrat on the Ag Committee voted against the Farm Bill, and every Republican voted for it.

I’ll be pushing Leader Thune to get the Farm Bill passed as soon as possible.

Iowans know that I’ve fought hard for E15 and a new five-year Farm Bill, and I’m not done working toward that goal.