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Ernst Welcomes Farm Bill Progress, More Work Needed

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026

 U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement after the Senate Agriculture Committee successfully advanced the Farm Bill in a 12-11 vote:

“Today’s vote moves the Farm Bill process forward and brings us closer to delivering certainty for Iowa farmers and rural communities. The bill includes important priorities I have fought for, from expanding access to year-round E15 and protecting American farmland from China to supporting farmer mental health,” said Senator Ernst. “There is still work ahead to build the bipartisan support needed to get a strong five-year Farm Bill across the finish line. I am ready to work with my colleagues across the aisle on a fair path forward for SNAP that strengthens accountability and treats states equally. The final Farm Bill must also include a long-term solution to Proposition 12 that protects livestock producers from a costly future patchwork of conflicting state mandates. I will keep working to deliver a Farm Bill into law that meets the needs of Iowa agriculture.”

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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