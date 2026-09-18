Bolan Fall Event Commences Saturday

The area is seeing summer winding down and now fall events are springing up including in Bolan. The 23rd Annual Fall Event will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bolan.

Lori Willard is one of the organizers of the fall event and highlighted some of the activities taking place in Bolan.

The event progresses into a bike ride.

Attendees can celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Route 66 which connected Chicago with Los Angeles via a highway.

The exhibition will feature pictures of the bike ride along with videos and momentoes.

One of the other attractions will be an ongoing project in Bolan according to Willard. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/09/Bolan-4.wav

The public is encouraged to attend.