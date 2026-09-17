North Iowa Faces Days of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk Through Weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa — North Iowa residents should prepare for multiple rounds of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding through the weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The weather service’s Des Moines office placed Mason City under a Level 2 “scattered flash floods possible” risk for both Thursday into Thursday night and again Friday into Friday night, according to a forecast discussion issued at 6:27 a.m. Thursday. Saturated soils across the region could lead to flash flooding and rises on local rivers and streams if additional heavy rain falls, forecasters said.

Mason City has a 95% chance of rain early Friday morning, according to the weather service’s hourly forecast, with rain chances staying elevated at 85% by midmorning before tapering off later in the day. A second round of storms is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday.

Forecasters also outlined a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across the area Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph are possible with storm clusters, though the risk for tornadoes is low and large hail is not expected, the weather service said.

A second marginal severe weather risk is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, primarily south and east of Mason City, according to the forecast.

The weather service urged residents not to drive through moving or standing water, noting that just 6 inches of flowing water can sweep a person off their feet. Drivers who cannot see the road should turn around rather than go around barricades, forecasters said.