Mason City Veteran Stand Down Marks 5 Years, Adds Vietnam Memorial Tribute

MASON CITY — Operation Golden Hawk will celebrate its fifth anniversary this month with its annual Veteran Stand Down and a new tribute to Vietnam veterans, event organizers announced.

The Veteran Stand Down will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, at the North Iowa Events Center. Doors open at 8 a.m., with activities continuing until about 5 p.m.

Organizer and veteran Peter Bieber said the event has grown significantly since its launch five years ago.

“Our first year we were expecting between 50 and 75 veterans, and we ended up with 192,” Bieber said. “And the year after that it went to 316, and then it went to about 530.”

At least 45 vendors are expected this year, according to organizers.

The Stand Down brings community resources together for veterans and their families, Bieber said, addressing issues such as housing and food insecurity, employment, physical and mental health needs, and substance abuse.

“Basically the whole goal is to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time that can help veterans and their families who are struggling with any of those things,” Bieber said.

This year’s anniversary event will also include Operation Echoes of Valor, featuring The Moving Wall, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“It was something that we wanted to do this year as Operation Golden Hawk 5, so it’s our fifth anniversary and we wanted to do something special — and perhaps most importantly, a way for us to honor the Vietnam veterans of the area,” Bieber said.

The Moving Wall will be located south of the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center from Friday, Sept. 25, through Monday, Sept. 28. Main viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the memorial will remain accessible around the clock.

More information, volunteer opportunities and donation details are available at operationgoldenhawk.com.