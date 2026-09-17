Heritage Festival is This Weekend

Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City this weekend invites area residents to come and “Explore the Park” with many of their 15 museums, vendors and special events. The Park is proud to announce the opening of the brand new Ver Hoef Railroad Museum in the 1900 Madison School House. That along with the popular Hall of Heroes military museum, three log cabins, a transportation museum, blacksmiths shop, the Big Red barn, plus the 1946 Timberland Museum with thousands of Indian artifacts will amaze and entertain your family.

Also this weekend Heritage Park is hosting the Fall Tri-district Scouting Camporee with Scouts, advisors and parents from 10 different area towns in North Iowa. The scouts with be displaying projects, working towards awards and having fun in a weekend of events. Jeff Haugen, Scout leader invites all scouters, both old and young, to celebrate 100 years of Forest City Scouting with three types of cobblers being served by the scouts at 4 pm Saturday!

Sunday the gates open at 9am with the first event at 1890 Beaver Creek Church. Worship Service. The Second Generation will be leading the service in music and Paul Walberg sharing from the Bible.

Rain or shine this is your weekend to “Discover and Explore Heritage Park” with your family! Hours are 9 -5 pm. Saturday and Sunday! $10 admission charge.