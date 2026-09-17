Bolstorf Field Now Completed and Dedicated

Waldorf University and the Forest City community celebrated the completion and dedication of the new turf at Bolstorff Field during Community Night on Saturday, September 12.

Waldorf University and the Forest City Community would like to thank Dennis Busta and Mary Jo Hanson Boman 1957 for the Hanson Family Foundation’s support in making the new turf possible. Waldorf also extends its appreciation to the Waldorf Gridiron Club for providing funding for the addition of the Waldorf athletic logo at the center of the field, as well as the Forest City Public School District, the City of Forest City, the architects at ISG, the W Club and Team Spirit donors. An additional thank you goes to the Worth County Development Authority for its generous grant supporting the project.

“We are fortunate to have a facility like Bolstorff Field that serves Waldorf University, Forest City Schools and the entirety of Forest City,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop. “This project is a great example of what can happen when our community comes together around opportunities that benefit our students. We are grateful to everyone who helped make this new field possible and are excited to see it used for years to come.”

The addition of the new turf is a part of a larger vision with the Homefield Advantage Fundraising Campaign. The campaign supports improvements to athletic facilities used by the Waldorf University and Forest City School. Future projects through the campaign include updates to the press box, a new sidewalk to the visitor bleachers and new field benches for both home and visiting teams.

Those who wish to support future projects with the Homefield Advantage Fundraising Campaign can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/SupportAthletics.