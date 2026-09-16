North Iowa Football Schedules Shift as NWS Warns of Friday Storms, Flash Flood Risk

MASON CITY, Iowa — A round of severe thunderstorms expected across North Iowa on Friday is prompting several area high schools to adjust football schedules this week, with forecasters warning of damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service office in Des Moines said Wednesday that thunderstorms are likely to develop Friday afternoon and continue into the evening, with Mason City facing as much as a 95% chance of precipitation during that window, according to the agency’s forecast. The National Weather Service rated the local severe storm risk at its lowest tier, meaning isolated severe storms are possible, and said saturated soils from repeated rounds of rain this week raise the chance of flash flooding and rising rivers and streams.

Given the forecast, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura moved its varsity football game against Grundy Center up from Friday to Thursday, Sept. 17, with kickoff now set for 7:00 p.m.

As of Wednesday, West Hancock’s varsity football game against BCLUW remained scheduled for its original date, Friday, Sept. 18, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m., other weather-related schedule changes have been made among area teams this week, though complete details on every affected game were not immediately available.

The North Iowa (Buffalo Center) varsity football game has been moved to Thursday, September 17, at 7:00 p.m. in West Bend. Junior high football will be played tomorrow as scheduled, while tomorrow’s JV football game has been postponed to a later date.

Several other area football games are set for Thursday night, ahead of the storm threat. They include Riceville at Northwood-Kensett at 7 p.m., Waukon at Forest City at 7:00 p.m., and a Belmond-Klemme versus Lake Mills matchup at 7:00 p.m.