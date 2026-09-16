Norma Burgardt
Britt
Norma J. Burgardt, 95, of Britt, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Summit House in Britt.
Funeral services for Norma Burgardt will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue Northwest in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Norma Burgardt will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.