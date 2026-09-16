Norma J. Burgardt, 95, of Britt, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Summit House in Britt.

Funeral services for Norma Burgardt will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue Northwest in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Norma Burgardt will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.