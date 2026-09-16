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MBT KIOW Prep of the Week September 16, 2026

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Senior Kailyn Byom

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: September 16, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Kailyn Byom stuffed the stat sheet last week for the Cardinals, helping them go a perfect 7-0. In those matches, Byom accumulated 138 assists, 6 kills, 8 blocks, 35 digs, and 4 aces with an impressive 93% serve success rate. Byom’s efforts have also helped the Cardinals to a school-record 15-0 start to the season. Congratulations to Kailyn Byom of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: September 16, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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