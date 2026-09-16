Garner Approves Storm Sewer Bonds

The Garner City Council reviewed a resolution authorizing and approving a loan agreement, provides for the issuance of $1,655,000 General Obligation Storm Sewer Improvement Bonds. Garner Mayor Time Schmidt explained the process.

The resolution also providing for the levy of taxes to pay for the project. The project picks up where another completed one left off.

Schmidt believes that the projects have been beneficial in protecting the citizens from damage in their basements.

As Garner continues to see the potential for growth, Schmidt and the council are working towards a system that can accommodate it.