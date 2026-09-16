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Forest City School District Recognizes Four of its Educators

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 15, 2026

The Forest City Community School Board took a moment to recognize the work of four of its educators according to Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The recognition was held at the school board meeting last Monday.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: September 15, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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