Dorothy Olson

Dorothy D. Olson, 95, of Forest City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dorothy’s honor to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City or to the Forest City Fire Department.

Dorothy (Cox) Olson was born on May 8, 1931, on the family farm in Leland, Iowa, to parents Charles and Mabel (Olson) Cox. She was baptized and later confirmed at Center Lutheran Church. Dorothy graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1949.

She married Cecil Olson on June 24, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA.

Dorothy loved baking bread, buns, pizza crust, and cinnamon rolls every Friday. She had a large garden and canned into her 80’s. She enjoyed being outside, feeding and watching the birds. She especially loved family vacations, fishing trips, and playing cards with her children and grandchildren. She also loved going out to lunch with her Red Hats group. She was a big fan of Kevin Costner and his Modern West Band.

She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Winnebago Historical Society, and an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. After her kids were older, she enjoyed working at Harrison’s till it closed. She then worked at Hanson Hardware until she retired.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Wayne (Kathy) Olson, Wendy (George) Feazell, Carmen (Dan) Riley, and Carol Willey; grandchildren, Marisa (Rick) Milks, Patrick (Suzanne) Maas, Jorand Feazell, Shelly Feazell, Brent (Kassie) Willey, Tani Willey, and Ryan (Emily) Willey; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Georgia (Wayne) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Elaine Cox and Kathy Olson; and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mabel Cox; her husband, Cecil Olson; parents-in-law, Bennie and Pearl Olson; brothers, Virgil, Kenneth, Wallace, and Clifford; and sister, Vivian.