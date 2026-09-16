Clothing Closet to Support Students in Career Pathway Program at Mason City Community Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa — Mason City Community Schools is working to connect more students with local careers while helping remove financial barriers that can keep young people from entering the workforce, district officials said.

Bridget Exman-Dunn, superintendent assistant with Mason City Community Schools, said the district’s Career Pathway Program is designed to expose students to the range of jobs available in North Iowa while helping them build skills and relationships with local employers.

“Really, what we’re doing is partnering with great local employers and identifying a wide array of jobs that you can do right here in North Iowa, specifically in Mason City, if you develop a relationship with those employers,” Exman-Dunn said.

Students can receive on-the-job training and earn professional certifications while still in high school, and some can become certified emergency medical technicians before graduation, Exman-Dunn said.

Instructional coach Tammy Keaser said the program also gives students a chance to discover which careers are, and are not, a good fit for them.

“The pathways that we have are just — there’s such a variety that every single student can find a way to get more experience with our local businesses, but also find out what they like and what they don’t like,” Keaser said.

The program recently received grant funding from the Cerro Gordo Community Foundation to help address another challenge: making sure students have the equipment and clothing they need for internships, clinical work and jobs, according to the district.

Keaser said the district plans to set up a closet at the high school stocked with items such as medical scrubs, work shoes and steel-toed boots.

“The Community Foundation was wonderful in granting us funds so that we can actually start like a closet at the high school with scrubs, steel-toed boots for our welders and our students in the manufacturing pathway,” Keaser said.

Local businesses are helping as well, Keaser said. Emerson’s at Willowbrook is offering discounts on scrubs, and Brown’s Shoe Fit is providing discounts on footwear.

Exman-Dunn said the cost of work clothing and equipment can sometimes determine whether a student is able to take advantage of an opportunity.

“Often the difference between being gainfully employed and not is a pair of very expensive work boots, a pair of very expensive EMT pants, and that’s the gap we’re trying to fill here,” Exman-Dunn said.

The Career Pathway Program is open to Mason City students, including those enrolled in the district’s Virtual Academy and alternative school. The district offers eight pathways, and Keaser estimated at least half of students are either participating in a pathway or taking classes that feed into one.

Students can begin exploring some opportunities as young as age 14, including work in child care, lifeguard certification and officiating.

Exman-Dunn said the program’s goal extends beyond helping students land their first job.

“Ultimately, we want every kid who graduates to be gainfully employed and to understand their impact on this community, because that’s how we have a thriving community,” Exman-Dunn said.

Parents or students who want to learn more are encouraged to contact their Mason City High School counselor.