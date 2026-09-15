Wavel Lichman

Wavel L. Lichman, 92, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2026, at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake service beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.