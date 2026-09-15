Vicki Lynn Bortel Iverson, 71, of Dows, passed away on September 1, 2026. A public funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Sept. 19, 202 at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Ave., Clarion, IA 50525. Public visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 18th, from 5-8 PM at the church in Holmes.

Flowers can be sent through Andrews Floral, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA 50421. 641-444-4191.

Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.

Vicki was born on February 11, 1955, in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Homestead, FL, graduated from South Dade High School, and attended Miami Dade University.

She was employed with Southern Bell Telephone Co., working part-time through high school, and worked her way to becoming an engineer for Southern Bell in Miami.

In 1981, Vicki moved to St. Charles, IA, and was co-owner and operator of a children’s summer ranch camp, Bortell’s Ranch. Her son, Chad Bortell, grew up as a vital art of the business. Chad was the pride and joy of her life. She always said that if Chad had half the loving memories of her that she had of her mother, then she completed her life successfully.

She married Stewart E. Iverson, Jr., on Sept. 16, 2000, in the Senate Chamber of Iowa the Iowa Statehouse. She enjoyed working as his legislative secretary. Through this blessed marriage she gained a daughter, Shelley Enon Finnell, and another son, Steart Iverson III. With a total of six grandchildren, her life was complete with pure joy.

Vicki enjoyed many years of volunteering with the Wright County and Madison County Republican, the Junior League of Des Moines, and as a member of the Holmes Lutheran Church. She worked in the Iowa House of Representatives and Iowa Senate as a legislative clerk for many years. She was also a Silpada Designs Representative for 10 years, helping girls find their inner sparkle with sterling silver jewelry.

Vicki and Stewart spent summers at their home on Lake Cornelia. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of home cooked meals, learning to water ski, spending relaxing family time at the lake. Vicki loved to travel, but her most cherished memories were when her family and friends spent time at the lake.

For many years, Vicki and Stewart spent time in the winter at their home in The Villages, FL. Vicki always enjoyed visits from her kids and grandchildren at their Florida home as well.

She is survived by her husband Stewart Iverson, Jr., dad Robert Bortell, son Chard Bortell (Melanie and Blake), daughter Shelley Iverson (Shawn, Ryan and Ellen), son Stewart Iverson III (Jamie, Alec, Avery, and Taylor, and sister Kathie Donzanti (David and Julia).

Vicki is preceded in her departure from earth by her beloved mother, Bettie Jean Bortell.

One of her favorite quotes from the Bible was Psalm 46:10; Be still and know that I am God.” She reminded us daily to “Look ever upward” for guidance and strength.