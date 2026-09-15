Vicki Lynn Bortel Iverson
Dows
Vicki Lynn Bortel Iverson, 71, of Dows, passed away on September 1, 2026. A public funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Sept. 19, 202 at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Ave., Clarion, IA 50525. Public visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 18th, from 5-8 PM at the church in Holmes.
Flowers can be sent through Andrews Floral, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA 50421. 641-444-4191.
Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.
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