US 65 Mainline Paving Done in Mason City as North Iowa Road Projects Hit Milestones

MASON CITY, Iowa — Several major road construction projects across North Iowa are reaching key milestones, while other stretches still have several weeks of work remaining, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The bridge carrying Interstate 35 at Burchinal has reopened, and temporary traffic signals at the site have been removed.

In Mason City, crews have completed mainline paving on U.S. Highway 65, said Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator for the Iowa DOT. Work remains on sidewalks, driveway and side-street connections, and traffic signals.

“We still got a fair amount of work to do, but it’s nice to hit the milestone that the main line paving is done,” Hjelmstad said.

On Iowa Highway 122 between Pierce and Monroe, underground utility work could wrap up later this week, weather permitting, which would allow crews to move into grading and paving preparation.

Reconstruction work on I-35 near Sheffield could also reach a major milestone soon, Hjelmstad said.

“Maybe later this week or early next week, we’ll have all the work done that we need to do to get things back open to two lanes in each direction,” he said.

The side road near the U.S. 65 bridge between Rockwell and Sheffield is expected to reopen this week once new signs are installed.

Additional work is expected soon on U.S. 18 in Garner, with lane closures, flaggers and possibly a pilot car in place during the project.

Microsurfacing continues on I-35 north of the Iowa 9 exit toward the casino area. Ramps at Exit 208 near Joice and Kensett could temporarily close Friday for part of the day, depending on weather, Hjelmstad said.

Work also continues on Highway 9, where crews are placing the final lift of asphalt.

The DOT is also gearing up for winter, with plans to hire more than 60 temporary snowplow drivers for the district, Hjelmstad said.

“We need to hire a little over 60 snowplow drivers in our district,” he said.

A hiring event is set for Sept. 22 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Iowa DOT maintenance shop in Charles City. Applicants can meet staff, learn about the positions and view the snowplow equipment.