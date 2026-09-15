The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 15, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing to discuss, with possible action, report on DD 35-89 Lat 12 – Joint with the Kossuth County Supervisors via telephone.

3. Receive Engineer reports for DD 65 Annexation and Reclassification.

4. Set Public Hearing Date for DD 65 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

5. Discussion with possible action AI use policy.

6. Consider for approval use of Courthouse Grounds by Attorney’s office.

7. Discussion with possible action regarding retirement of Steve Hepperly, Sheriff.

8. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

9. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

10. Open Forum.

11. Consider for approval County claims.