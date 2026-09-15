The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 15, 2026

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

www.youtube.com/@FranklinCountyBoardofSuperviso/streams

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Consider for Approval – Agenda

Consider for Approval –Minutes from 9/1/2026 Regular Session

Appointments:

• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment

o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak

on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.

o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the

appropriate department.

o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks

• 9:00AM: Jay Waddingham, Secondary Roads Engineer

o Consider for Approval – Final Pay Voucher and Project Acceptance for STP-S-CO35(123)-5E-35, HMA

Paving from Highway 57 in Ackley to Main, Geneva, Iowa. Final Project Cost of $2,632,608.70

o Consider for Approval – Setting Date & Time for Local Letting of Materials for Bridge Replacement on

110th Street Between Balsam Ave. & Cardinal Ave.

o Departmental Update

• 9:15AM: Ron Dunt, City of Hampton

o Consider for Approval – Resolution Approving Tax Abatements

• 9:30AM: 1st Tier Canvass of September 8th, 2026, Special Election

o Consider for Approval – Resolution Certification (Canvass) of September 8th, 2026, Special Election

Results

o Consider for Approval – Certification of Costs Related to September 8th, 2026, Special Election

• 9:45AM: Drainage

o Sub 1-9

 Consider for Approval – Permission for Dumont Telephone to Install Line Over Main Tile in

Bradford

o DD30 Lat 15 and DD 15 Main

 Consider for Approval – Waiving Requirement for Signage of Utility/Drainage Crossing

o Discussion & Possible Action – Setting of Drainage District Crossing Fees

o Consider for Approval – A Resolution by Franklin County on the Construction of Hazardous Liquid

Pipeline, Pipelines, Electric Transmission Line, Communication Line, Underground Service Line, or

Other Similar Installation On, Over, Across, or Beneath Drainage District Infrastructure in Franklin

County

o Consider for Approval – Drainage Minutes from 9/1/2026

o Consider for Approval – Drainage Claims

• 10:15AM: Ryan Peterson, Facilities Director

o Consider for Approval – Quote for Courthouse Air Handler Replacement

Old Business;

• Discussion – Secondary Roads R3 Wages

New Business:

• Consider for Approval – Claims

• Consider for Approval – Resolution to Authorize Destruction of Election Records in the County Auditor’s Office

Communications

• Sheriff’s Monthly Report for August 2026

• Board Comments

Adjournment