The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for September 15, 2026
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
www.youtube.com/@FranklinCountyBoardofSuperviso/streams
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Consider for Approval – Agenda
Consider for Approval –Minutes from 9/1/2026 Regular Session
Appointments:
• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment
o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak
on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.
o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the
appropriate department.
o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks
• 9:00AM: Jay Waddingham, Secondary Roads Engineer
o Consider for Approval – Final Pay Voucher and Project Acceptance for STP-S-CO35(123)-5E-35, HMA
Paving from Highway 57 in Ackley to Main, Geneva, Iowa. Final Project Cost of $2,632,608.70
o Consider for Approval – Setting Date & Time for Local Letting of Materials for Bridge Replacement on
110th Street Between Balsam Ave. & Cardinal Ave.
o Departmental Update
• 9:15AM: Ron Dunt, City of Hampton
o Consider for Approval – Resolution Approving Tax Abatements
• 9:30AM: 1st Tier Canvass of September 8th, 2026, Special Election
o Consider for Approval – Resolution Certification (Canvass) of September 8th, 2026, Special Election
Results
o Consider for Approval – Certification of Costs Related to September 8th, 2026, Special Election
• 9:45AM: Drainage
o Sub 1-9
Consider for Approval – Permission for Dumont Telephone to Install Line Over Main Tile in
Bradford
o DD30 Lat 15 and DD 15 Main
Consider for Approval – Waiving Requirement for Signage of Utility/Drainage Crossing
o Discussion & Possible Action – Setting of Drainage District Crossing Fees
o Consider for Approval – A Resolution by Franklin County on the Construction of Hazardous Liquid
Pipeline, Pipelines, Electric Transmission Line, Communication Line, Underground Service Line, or
Other Similar Installation On, Over, Across, or Beneath Drainage District Infrastructure in Franklin
County
o Consider for Approval – Drainage Minutes from 9/1/2026
o Consider for Approval – Drainage Claims
• 10:15AM: Ryan Peterson, Facilities Director
o Consider for Approval – Quote for Courthouse Air Handler Replacement
Old Business;
• Discussion – Secondary Roads R3 Wages
New Business:
• Consider for Approval – Claims
• Consider for Approval – Resolution to Authorize Destruction of Election Records in the County Auditor’s Office
Communications
• Sheriff’s Monthly Report for August 2026
• Board Comments
Adjournment
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