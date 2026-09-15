Mason City’s Showers Project Aims to Raise $25K Through Ice Bucket Challenge

MASON CITY, Iowa — A North Iowa fundraising effort is working to turn ice bucket challenges into hot showers for people experiencing homelessness or displacement in Mason City.

Ozzy Ohl said the Showers Project is developing a facility in the former Glacier Ice building behind Community Kitchen. The goal is to provide warm showers, laundry facilities and potentially daytime locker space for people in need.

“What we’re working for is to provide warm showers, laundry facilities, and possibly locker space for daytime use for our homeless and displaced people here in Mason City,” Ohl said.

Ohl said the need has been present for some time.

The project recently received a financial boost after NutriQuest and Hoover’s Hatchery agreed to match sponsorships and donations to the Showers Project up to $10,000.

Organizers have set an initial fundraising goal of $25,000, according to Ohl, which would help get the project underway and strengthen its position when seeking additional support from foundations.

“Our goal is to raise $25,000. That will get us started, and then when we have the 25,000, then we can go talk to some of the foundations about additional support,” Ohl said.

The fundraising campaign includes the North Iowa Ice Bucket Challenge, borrowing from the viral ice bucket challenges that became popular more than a decade ago. Under the format, individuals can record themselves taking an ice bucket challenge, donate at least $10 to the Showers Project and then challenge three or more friends to participate.

Businesses, churches, schools, 4-H and FFA groups and other organizations are also encouraged to form teams, wear costumes or hold their own ice bucket events, according to Ohl.

“Anybody can participate in it. And it’s just how we can raise that $25,000. That becomes the critical part of it. It’s what I call a ‘fun’ fundraiser,” Ohl said.

The campaign will lead up to a celebrity ice bucket competition scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in Central Park in Mason City.

Ohl said organizers would like to raise as much money as possible before the October event, though donations will continue to be accepted through Nov. 1. He said more than $4,300 has already been raised toward the project.